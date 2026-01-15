Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 - Shares in ASML surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, pushing its market capitalisation past the $500 billion milestone and cementing its lead as Europe’s most valuable company.
The surge in the Dutch chipmaking equipment manufacturer was fuelled by TSMC's blockbuster results, which sparked a broad rally across European semiconductor stocks.
ASML shares were up around 5%, hitting a record 1,167 euros earlier in the session. Its market value stood at around 443 billion euros ($515 billion) as of 0858 GMT.
($1 = 0.8595 euros)
Market capitalisation is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock, calculated by multiplying the share price by the total number of shares.
TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is a leading semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips for various technology companies.
