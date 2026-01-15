Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The German economy grew by 0.2% in the final quarter of last year and increased by 0.2% over the full-year 2025, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
The full-year increase in gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for 0.2% growth in 2025.
(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)
Economic growth refers to an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period, typically measured as the percentage increase in real GDP.
Quarterly growth analysis examines the economic performance of a country over a three-month period, providing insights into trends and fluctuations in economic activity.
Explore more articles in the Finance category