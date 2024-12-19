Arianespace announces leadership change from January

Published : , on

(Reuters) – French aerospace company Arianespace, a joint venture between Safran and Airbus under ArianeGroup, on Thursday announced a CEO change effective from January.

Stéphane Israël, chief executive since 2013, will exit the company at the end of December for a new career opportunity starting in January, Arianespace said in the press release.

Israël supervised 108 launches during his tenure, including the high-profile James Webb Telescope mission for NASA and the recent successful launch of the Italian Vega-C rocket.

He will be succeeded by David Cavailloles, who previously served as a ministerial advisor for French space policy to the Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation from 2017 to 2019. He has held various positions at Capgemini since 2019.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by David Goodman and Milla Nissi)