Surge in Antisemitic Incidents in Britain Following Synagogue Attack

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a 4% rise in antisemitic incidents in 2025, making last year the second worst on record, with the number of incidents spiking on the days following a deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester in October, a charity said.

There were 3,700 anti-Jewish incidents in Britain last year, 14% lower than the 2023 peak when antisemitism across Britain rocketed to record levels in the wake of the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have risen worldwide since the Hamas attacks that triggered the Gaza war.

Since the conflict, Britain has recorded significantly higher levels of antisemitic hate. The data comes from the Community Security Trust charity, which advises Britain's estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters and has kept records on antisemitic incidents since 1984.

The most severe antisemitic incident last year was the Manchester attack which killed two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

It triggered an immediate spike in antisemitism, the CST said, adding that it recorded 40 incidents on the day of the attack and another 40 the following day, the two highest daily totals during the year.

The monthly data also showed a 65% jump in October, when the attack took place, from the previous period.

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Ros Russell)