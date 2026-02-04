Zurich Insurance proposes buy UK's Beazley for about $11 billion

Zurich's Proposal for Beazley

Feb 4 (Reuters) - UK speciality insurer Beazley has reached an agreement on terms for a sweetened 8 billion pound ($10.97 billion) takeover proposal from Zurich Insurance Group, the companies said on Wednesday.

Initial Rejection of Bid

In January, the Beazley rejected the Swiss insurer's 7.67 billion pound bid, saying that it materially undervalued the company.

Details of the New Offer

Under the improved proposal from the Swiss insurer, Beazley's shareholders will receive 1,310 pence per share in cash, plus permitted dividends of up to 25 pence.

Board's Response and Next Steps

Beazley's board said it was minded to recommend the offer at the current financial terms, should Zurich announce a firm intention to make an offer by the February 16 under the UK takeover rules.

($1 = 0.7292 pounds)

