Zurich Insurance proposes buy UK's Beazley for about $11 billion
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Zurich Insurance Group will acquire UK insurer Beazley for 1,335 pence per share, enhancing its market presence.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - UK speciality insurer Beazley has reached an agreement on terms for a sweetened 8 billion pound ($10.97 billion) takeover proposal from Zurich Insurance Group, the companies said on Wednesday.
In January, the Beazley rejected the Swiss insurer's 7.67 billion pound bid, saying that it materially undervalued the company.
Under the improved proposal from the Swiss insurer, Beazley's shareholders will receive 1,310 pence per share in cash, plus permitted dividends of up to 25 pence.
Beazley's board said it was minded to recommend the offer at the current financial terms, should Zurich announce a firm intention to make an offer by the February 16 under the UK takeover rules.
($1 = 0.7292 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)
