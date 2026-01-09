Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amazon Pharmacy said on Friday it now offers Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill through insurance plans as well as through a cash-pay option.
(Reporting by Sneha S K; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Wegovy is a prescription medication developed by Novo Nordisk used for weight management in adults with obesity or overweight conditions. It works by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite.
Amazon Pharmacy is a service provided by Amazon that allows customers to order prescription medications online, often with options for insurance coverage or cash payment.
A cash-pay option allows customers to purchase medications without using insurance, paying the full price directly at the time of purchase.
Insurance in pharmaceuticals helps cover the cost of medications for patients, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and making prescriptions more affordable.
Explore more articles in the Finance category