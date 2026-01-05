Finance
Novo Nordisk to sell Wegovy pill to US self-pay patients starting at $149 per month
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk will offer its 1.5 and 4 milligram Wegovy weightloss pills at $149 per month to self-paying patients in the United States from January 5, it said on Monday.
It will offer the highest doses of the drug pill, of 9 and 25 milligram, at $299 per month, it said on its website.
