UK's pharma regulator could issue a decision for Novo's Wegovy pill by year-end
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Monday it was reviewing Novo Nordisk's application for an oral 25 milligram version of its weight-loss drug Wegovy and anticipated making a decision before the end of the year.
Novo is launching its once-daily Wegovy pill in the United States on Monday, hoping to regain ground lost to U.S. rival Eli Lilly and attract new, needle-wary consumers.
The Danish drugmaker has previously said it submitted applications for the pill to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory bodies in the second half of 2025.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
