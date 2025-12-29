Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Alter Bank has been recognized with two distinguished honors in the 2025 Global Banking & Finance Awards®. The bank has been named Best Cash Management Bank Caribbean 2025 and The Next 100 Global Awards 2025 – Online Banking.

Alter Bank operates as a licensed international financial institution serving global non-resident and resident clients through a secure, cloud-based eBanking platform. The bank provides multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange services, fixed-term deposits, transactional banking, international credit cards, and tailored lending solutions. With a digital-first and fintech-driven model, Alter Bank emphasizes transparency, compliance, and a streamlined client experience.

These awards highlight Alter Bank’s excellence in cash management across the Caribbean and its development of a robust online banking platform designed to support global clients with multi-currency and cross-border capabilities. The bank’s ability to deliver accessible digital services, dependable financial processes, and innovative fintech solutions contributed to its success in both categories.

“Alter Bank has shown remarkable performance in online banking and cash management,” said Wanda Rich, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review. “Its continued focus on digital accessibility, fintech innovation, and reliable financial support across international markets has distinguished the bank as a leader in its field. We look forward to seeing even more growth and advancement from Alter Bank.”

Antonio José Romero, CEO of AlterBank, added: “Receiving these two awards is a testament to our team’s dedication and our commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and innovative fintech-driven banking experiences. We remain focused on empowering our clients through technology and strengthening our capabilities across every market we serve.”

This recognition underscores Alter Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering secure digital services, advancing fintech innovation, and strengthening financial support for clients across its international footprint.

About Global Banking & Finance Review and the Global Banking & Finance Awards®Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading online publication providing independent insights into the global financial industry. The magazine features contributions from experienced professionals across banking, technology, forex trading, asset management, corporate governance, project finance, Islamic finance, mergers and acquisitions, and related sectors.

Since 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards® have recognized institutions that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across banking, finance, and related sectors worldwide. The awards celebrate achievement, progress, and inspirational change, highlighting companies that set industry benchmarks in performance and client service.



