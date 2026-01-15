Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Interpolitan Money today announced its strongest year of performance to date, as accelerating global mobility and rising demand for structured cross-border capital solutions drove exceptional growth across the business.



Over the past year, the company has recorded major increases in the value and volume of transactions, supported by rapid expansion into priority international markets and the continued adoption of its specialist products. During this period, Interpolitan’s client base has grown by 30%, YTD FX revenue is up 47% with volumes up 11% showing improvement in margin, and payment fee revenue has risen by 109% with payment transactions up 43%, marking a standout year for the business.



This momentum has strengthened Interpolitan’s position as a leading partner for complex, high-value capital movements and is directly powering the company’s international expansion. Over the past year, Interpolitan has deepened its UAE footprint through major investment in Dubai and expanded its Canadian operations, which are now on track to become a significant driver of growth in 2026.



The company’s trajectory has been fuelled by cross-border capital flows rather than routine payments, a dynamic that sets Interpolitan apart in a market where many providers have experienced slowing or stagnant volumes. Escrow services, Property SUV structures and capital account capabilities have emerged as core contributors to performance, supported by a pipeline of sizable new mandates currently in progress.



Speaking on the company’s success in 2025, Interpolitan Money’s CEO and Founder, Rishi Patel, said: “This has been a landmark year for Interpolitan. Over the past 12 months we have seen a decisive shift in how individuals and enterprises move capital across borders. Clients want partners who can navigate complexity with speed, clarity and absolute regulatory confidence. Our growth is a direct reflection of that demand.”



Interpolitan’s trajectory reflects this profound shift in global financial behaviour. Wealthy individuals and family offices are relocating to tax-favourable jurisdictions at pace, while corporates are establishing international entities earlier in their lifecycles. At the same time, traditional banks, limited by tighter risk appetite, lengthy onboarding processes and widespread derisking, are increasingly unable to serve internationally mobile clients.



Against this backdrop, Interpolitan’s combination of high-touch servicing, regulatory rigour and technology-enabled infrastructure has positioned it as a critical partner for clients whose assets, interests and operations must move seamlessly across borders. As the company looks ahead to 2026, it does so with significant momentum, an expanding international footprint and growing demand for the structured solutions that define its strategy.



Rishi Patel added: “As we head into the new year, our focus is on expanding our international capabilities and delivering solutions that meet the increasingly sophisticated expectations of globally mobile clients. We see enormous potential in the year ahead and will continue investing in the products and expertise that underpin our growth. 2025 has been an exceptional year, and we are confident that 2026 will be even stronger.”



