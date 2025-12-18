Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Banking CIBC wins two Global Banking and Finance Awards for student banking CIBC wins two Global Banking and Finance Awards for student banking

TORONTO, December 18, 2025 – CIBC has been recognized by Global Banking & Finance Review® as the Best Bank for Youth and Students Canada 2025 and awarded Excellence in Innovation Student Banking Canada 2025.

The Global Banking and Finance Awards recognize companies in the global banking and finance industry for their innovation, achievement, strategy, and progressive changes taking place within the financial sector.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused financial solutions for students and youth to help them achieve their ambitions," said Sandra Rondzik Popik, Vice-President, Client Segments, Personal Banking Products and Payments, CIBC. "At CIBC we believe that every ambition matters and we are proud to provide students with the innovative banking tools and products they need to help them navigate their financial journeys.”

The recognition as Best Bank for Youth and Students Canada 2025 highlights products designed specifically for young adults, including CIBC youth accounts with no monthly fees, student chequing accounts with unlimited transactions, and digital banking tools that support everyday financial management.

The award for Excellence in Innovation Student Banking Canada 2025 reflects CIBC’s ongoing investment in technology and tools that enhance the student banking experience such as mobile and online account opening, digital banking convenience, and resources that promote financial literacy to help students manage tuition planning, budgeting, and building credit.

Supporting students’ financial journeys

As students and their families navigate their finances, CIBC provides the support and resources necessary to pursue and achieve their ambitions.

TheCIBC Best Student Life Bundle,a first-in-market, digital offer for new CIBC international and Canadian post-secondary clients that allows them to apply for essential student banking products and services in a single application in less than 15 minutes. Now available in Banking Centres, qualifying students can apply online or in person for a no- monthly fee Smart Start or Smart for Student chequing account to help them manage day-to-day expenses, an eAdvantage Savings account to start the habit of putting some money aside, and their choice of student credit card to help build a credit history. The CIBC Best Student Life Bundle also features additional offersincluding a $50 bundle bonus, a free SPC+ (Student Price Card) membershipto save up to 30% at top brands and more.

CIBC Smart Planner is an intuitive tool that gives students timely insights into their spending habits to help them track and understand their finances better and stay on top of their goals.

CIBC Smart Arrival allows international students planning a move to Canada to get a head start by opening and funding a Canadian account before arrival.

For more information about CIBC's student banking solutions and resources, visit the CIBC Student Hub.



About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

For further information: Deb Rowe, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, deborah.rowe@cibc.com 416-586-7019