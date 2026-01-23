Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Dave Ryding leads Team GB in Alpine skiing at the Milano Cortina Olympics, marking his final Olympic appearance. He aims to make it his best performance.
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Slalom veteran Dave Ryding will lead a small British contingent in Alpine skiing at next month's Milano Cortina Olympics as he prepares for his fifth and final Games.
Britain will send only three Alpine skiers to Italy with Ryding joined by fellow slalom racers Laurie Taylor and Billy Major. No female Alpine ski racers were selected.
The 39-year-old Ryding is regarded by many as Britain's best-ever Alpine skier with his career highlight coming when he won the Kitzbuehel World Cup slalom in 2022.
He also finished ninth in the 2018 Winter Olympics while coming 13th in Beijing four years ago.
"It's a real honour to be selected to represent Team GB again. I am looking forward to performing on the biggest stage in front of a central European crowd for the first time in my Olympic career and I can't wait to get out there and into the action," Ryding said.
"As everyone knows, this is my last season of ski racing, and I'm going to give everything I've got to make my final Olympics my best one."
Ryding's best World Cup result this season was seventh at Levi in Finland when compatriot Taylor was fourth.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
