Jan 7 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce company Allegro said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its operations in Slovenia and Croatia to Germany's Mutares, as it aims to simplify its international footprint.

Allegro said the sale marked the final step in turning around Mall Group, which the group had bought in 2022 in a first push beyond its home market Poland. The deal expanded Allegro's presence in Central Europe, but international operations have so far weighed on its profitability.

After launching its third-party marketplace in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, Allegro said in March it would pause further roll-outs abroad as it builds up shopping frequency.

The company estimated that the sale would have a negative one-off impact of about 235 million zlotys ($65.2 million) on its net result, but said this included a 105 million zloty impairment it had already recognised in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Allegro added it expected the deal to have a positive impact on the group's adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) profile by eliminating the segment's losses.

The segment had reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 10.3 million zlotys in the third quarter.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, Allegro said.

($1 = 3.6050 zlotys)

