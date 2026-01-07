TT Electronics takeover collapses as shareholders narrowly reject Cicor bid
January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's TT Electronics said its 150-pence-per-share takeover by Swiss firm Cicor Technologies collapsed on Wednesday after it failed to secure the necessary votes from shareholders.
About 51.77% of shareholders by value voted in favour of the deal, below the 75% needed for the deal to go through.
($1 = 0.7411 pounds)
(Reporting by Atharva Singh; Editing by Shreya Biswas)
