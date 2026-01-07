Jan 7 (Reuters) - French supermarket group Auchan said it was taking a ruling that blocked its plan to cut 2,400 jobs to France's top administrative court, after a French court rejected its appeal on Wednesday.

Auchan said the court's decision to reject the appeal, which it was based on procedural issues, was "legally incomprehensible" and contestable in the highest court.

The group added that Wednesday's ruling did not cancel the economic redundancies it had already announced or call into question the substance of its job protection plan.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)