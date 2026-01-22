Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Alibaba is planning an IPO for its AI chipmaking unit, T-Head, after restructuring it as partly employee-owned, according to Bloomberg News.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Alibaba is preparing to list its chipmaking arm, T-Head, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
As a first step, Alibaba plans to restructure the unit as a business partly owned by employees before exploring an initial public offering, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process through which a private company offers shares to the public for the first time, allowing it to raise capital from public investors.
Restructuring involves reorganizing a company's structure, operations, or finances to improve efficiency, adapt to market changes, or prepare for an IPO.
A chipmaking unit refers to a division within a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips used in various electronic devices.
