Czech Authorities Arrest Suspect Linked to Chinese Intelligence

Details of the Arrest

PRAGUE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Czech police on Thursday said they have detained a person suspected of working with Chinese intelligence services, though they did not provide additional details.

Criminal Proceedings

Criminal proceedings were underway against the individual, who was detained on Saturday, the police said on X. Czech security services cooperated on the case.

Response from Authorities

News website Denik N reported that the detained person was a Chinese citizen.

The High Public Prosecutor's Office in Prague, which is handling the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's embassy in Prague could not be immediately reached for comment.

