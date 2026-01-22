Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Volkswagen's automotive division reported a strong cash flow of 6 billion euros, boosting shares by 5.6%. Analysts were surprised by the magnitude of the increase.
Net cash flow for the year came in at around 6 billion euros ($7.01 billion), which was 1 billion euros higher than the previous fiscal year, compared with the company's expectations of around zero net cash flow.
The stock rose to 104.40 euros at 0840 GMT, set for its biggest daily gain in six months, if gains hold.
While management had already hinted at potential upside to the guidance, the magnitude surprises, analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
($1 = 0.8557 euros)
(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
