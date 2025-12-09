Home > Headlines > Global airlines set for record $41 billion net profit next year, IATA says
Global airlines set for record $41 billion net profit next year, IATA says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 9, 2025

GENEVA, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Global airlines trade body ‍IATA ‌said on Tuesday the airline sector ⁠would post record ‌profits next year despite ongoing supply chain issues leading to slower aircraft deliveries ⁠and a delay in rolling out more fuel-efficient ​jets. 

The projection comes as plane ‌manufacturer Airbus cut ⁠its plane delivery target for 2025, citing a quality issue with some ​metal fuselage panels on its A320 planes.

The world's leading jetmakers Airbus and Boeing have both faced delivery ​delays ‍to their airline ​clients in recent years. 

Without newer, more efficient planes, airlines say they cannot cut back fuel costs while flying more people.

Still, IATA struck an optimistic ⁠note for the year to come.

"Airlines have successfully built ​shock-absorbing resilience into their businesses that is delivering stable profitability," said International Air Transport Association director ‌general Willie Walsh in a statement. 

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Jan Harvey)

