Regulator orders inspections on some Airbus A320s after fuselage flaw

PARIS, Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - European safety authorities issued preliminary instructions on Wednesday requiring ‍airlines ‌to inspect fuselage panels on dozens of A320-family jets after a ⁠production problem at a Spanish ‌supplier prompted Airbus to slow deliveries.

Under a proposed directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), airlines must inspect the thickness of certain panels near ⁠the front of the aircraft within 6 months or sooner if the affected panels have ​already been repaired.

A total of 177 planes in ‌service are covered by the ⁠inspection order, in addition to a further 451 still in various stages of production inside Airbus itself.

EASA said the inspections were ​designed to address a "potentially unsafe condition" on panels that have a combination of the wrong thickness and a history of previous repairs.

The safety directive was expected after Airbus prepared its own technical instructions ​and ‍gives airlines a timetable ​for resolving the problem.

Industry sources said some airlines are nonetheless reluctant to take new deliveries until panels have been replaced, while others have pressed for compensation or improvements in warranty terms.

Airbus declined to comment on any commercial discussions.  

The company earlier this month lowered its 2025 delivery ⁠target by 4% to around 790 jets after the panel flaw slowed deliveries in November.

Industry sources ​say deliveries remained below average in the first half of December, but have accelerated in recent days.

Airbus, which has a history of speeding up deliveries in the final days of ‌the year, declined to  comment on deliveries ahead of a full-year breakdown due on January 12.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

