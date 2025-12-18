Spain orders 100 Airbus helicopters
Posted on December 18, 2025
Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has ordered 100 Airbus helicopters, the European aerospace group said on Thursday, in what it says will be the largest helicopter purchase to date by the Spanish defence procurement agency DGAM.
Airbus expects to create more than 300 highly qualified jobs as part of Spain's national plan to modernize and expand the country's helicopter fleet, it said in a statement. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
