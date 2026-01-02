LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management finished last year with double-digit returns across its funds, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The $189 billion hedge fund made annual gains of 19.6% in its multi-strategy Apex Strategy, 18.6% in its alternative trend following Helix Strategy and 16.8% in its stock trading AQR Delphi Long-Short Equity Strategy.

The returns were net of fees.

These results beat a wider collection of systematic hedge funds, whose algorithms ride market trends until they peter out. An index that tracks these kinds of trend funds finished the year with just over 2.5%, according to Societe Generale's indices.

