Factbox-Global airlines affected by major Airbus A320 recall 

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus ordered immediate repairs to 6,000 of its widely used A320 jets in a sweeping recall affecting more than half the global fleet, threatening upheaval during the busiest travel weekend of the year in the U.S. and sparking disruption worldwide.

The fix mainly involves reverting to earlier software, but it must be done before the planes can fly again, according to a bulletin to airlines seen by Reuters. Several airlines said the repairs could cause flight delays or cancellations.

Here are major disruptions flagged by airlines as of 0733 GMT in alphabetical order:

Aer Lingus

The Irish carrier said a limited number of aircraft were impacted.

Air France

The airline said it was cancelling 35 flights.

Air India

Air India, which has 113 impacted aircraft, has completed the software fix on 42 aircraft. It expects some flight delays but no cancellations.

Air India Express

Twenty-five aircraft need software fixes, India's aviation regulator said.

Air New Zealand

The airline expects some cancellations to its services.

American Airlines

The world's largest A320 operator said it expects some operational delays but cut the number of aircraft requiring the software fix to 209 from 340 it had forecast earlier.

ANA Holdings

The Japanese carrier cancelled 65 flights on Saturday.

Avianca

The Colombian carrier said the recall affected more than 70% of its fleet, inevitably causing "significant" operational disruptions over the next 10 days. Avianca has closed ticket sales for travel dates through December 8.

Delta Airlines

The U.S. carrier expects any operational impact to be limited.

flynas

The Saudi Arabian budget airline expects some flight delays.

IndiGo

India's largest airline has completed the software fix on 143 out of 200 aircraft, the aviation regulator said. IndiGo has warned of some delays.

Korean Air

The South Korean airline said work on 10 affected aircraft would be completed by Sunday morning.

Latam Airlines

The carrier said a limited number of aircraft needed software fixes.

Lufthansa

The German airline expects a small number of flight cancellations or delays over the weekend.

Turkish Airlines

The company said eight A320 aircraft would return to service after it completes the required actions.

United Airlines

The airline expects minor disruption to a few flights after it said six aircraft were affected by the recall.

Viva

The Mexican airline said its fleet would be affected by the software update, but no time frame has yet been determined for when aircraft will be ready to fly again.

Wizz Air

The European budget airline said the software update had been implemented overnight on all its affected A320s and no further disruption was anticipated.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City, Parth Chandna in Bengaluru, Abhijith Ganapavaram, Ben Blanchard, Tim Kelly; Editing by Arun Koyyur)