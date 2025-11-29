UK's aviation authority says Airbus directive could disrupt some flights

(Reuters) -The British Civil Aviation Authority said it expects some disruptions to airlines and flights operating in the country due to a major software change on a significant number of Airbus A320 jets.

"We have been made aware of an issue that may affect some of the A320 family of aircraft and the precautionary action that EASA has taken," Giancarlo Buono, director of aviation safety at the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

Passengers should check with their airline whether their flights are affected, he added.

