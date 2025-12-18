Aena to buy majority stakes in UK airports for $360 million

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Spain's airport operator Aena said ‍on ‌Thursday it agreed to buy a 51% ⁠stake in ‌a new holding company that owns Leeds Bradford Airport and part of Newcastle Airport ⁠in the UK for 270 million pounds ($360.88 million).

The deal ​aligns with Aena's push to ‌expand internationally, as ⁠the group targets having overseas operations account for 15% of EBITDA in 2026 ​after its chief executive said the company plans to grow through asset purchases.

The deal gives Aena full ownership ​of ‍Leeds Bradford and ​a 49% stake in Newcastle, with seller InfraBridge retaining the remaining 49% of the holding company.

"This is an important step for Aena in countries with ⁠strong potential such as the UK, where we already have ​long-standing experience," Chief Executive Maurici Lucena said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the ‌second quarter of 2026.

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero, Editing by Louise Heavens)