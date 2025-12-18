Finance
Micron shares up 12% in Europe after blowout forecast
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Dec 18 (Reuters) - Micron Technology's Frankfurt-listed shares soared almost 12% in early European trading on Thursday following an upbeat forecast from the U.S. computer memory chip maker.
Micron predicted second-quarter adjusted profit at nearly double Wall Street expectations, as prices soar for memory chips amid tight supplies and booming demand from data centres.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Samuel Indyk)
