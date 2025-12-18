(Corrects ‌headline and paragraph 1 to say listing, ‍not listings)

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management is preparing for ⁠the initial public ‌offering of bookstores Barnes & Noble and Waterstones, with the listing expected next year in London or New York, ⁠the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with ​the matter.

Elliott could appoint investment banks in ‌early 2026, the ⁠report said, adding that London is likely to be favored over New York as a venue for ​the listing as the businesses generate steady income that could appeal to UK investors looking for reliable returns.

No final decisions have been made ​and ‍the plans could ​still change, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Elliott Management, Barnes & Noble and Waterstones did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Elliott bought British bookshop chain Waterstones in 2018, and ⁠a year later acquired Barnes & Noble in an all-cash deal valued ​at about $683 million.

Barnes & Noble operates about 600 bookstores across the U.S., while Waterstones has more than 290 locations across the UK, ‌Ireland and Europe, according to the companies' websites.

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)