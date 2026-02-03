Activist shareholder ACCR, pension funds urge BP to show shift to oil and gas will deliver value
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
BP is urged by ACCR and pension funds to justify its shift to oil and gas, aiming to improve profitability. A resolution will be discussed at BP's annual meeting.
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - UK and European pension funds and activist shareholder ACCR are pushing BP to publish more information to prove its strategy of shifting spending from low-carbon to oil and gas projects will boost shareholder value.
A year ago, BP under then CEO Murray Auchincloss announced the strategy reset back to hydrocarbons, saying this would improve profitability, after an ill-fated foray into renewables under his predecessor Bernard Looney.
ACCR said on Tuesday that it filed a resolution, co-filed by a group managing 191 billion pounds ($262 billion) in assets, calling on BP to provide more details on why it thinks shifting more spending into oil and gas will deliver better value for shareholders.
It wants BP to publish the relative cost-competitiveness of each project, how the company accounts for cost overruns and delays and how continued spending on oil and gas exploration pays off.
The resolution will be tabled at BP's annual general meeting expected in April or May.
BP declined to comment.
NEW BP CEO STARTS IN APRIL
The British oil major is striving to improve its profitability and share performance, which for years has lagged competitors like Exxon.
Auchincloss abruptly exited the top job in December and will be replaced in April by Meg O'Neill, an Exxon veteran and most recently CEO of Australia's Woodside Energy.
The co-filers of the resolution represent 0.42% of BP's share capital, with Greater Manchester Pension Fund making up the largest proportion at 0.23%, a spokesperson for ACCR said. Other co-filers included London CIV, PUBLICA, Merseyside Pension Fund, Nest and Wales Pension Partnership.
Last year, a resolution by ACCR questioning Shell's bullishness on liquefied natural gas markets drew around 21% support of shareholders.
($1 = 0.7300 pounds)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)
A pension fund is a type of investment fund that collects and invests money to provide retirement income for employees.
Shareholder value refers to the financial worth that a company's shareholders receive from owning shares, typically measured by stock price and dividends.
Corporate governance is the system of rules, practices, and processes by which a company is directed and controlled, focusing on the interests of stakeholders.
An activist shareholder is an investor who uses their equity stake in a corporation to advocate for changes they believe will enhance shareholder value.
Corporate strategy is a plan that outlines how a company will achieve its goals and objectives, including decisions about resource allocation and market positioning.
