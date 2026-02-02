Zurich Insurance discloses interest in UK's Beazley as takeover battle intensifies
Zurich Insurance reveals a 1.47% stake in Beazley as the $10 billion takeover battle heats up after multiple rejections.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group disclosed a 1.47% interest in Beazley on Monday, days after the British speciality insurer rejected the Swiss group's $10 billion takeover offer following multiple approaches.
