Zelenskiy meets Iranian opposition figure Pahlavi
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Zelenskiy met with Reza Pahlavi to discuss sanctions against Iran and condemn Russia-Iran ties at the Munich Security Conference.
KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he held a meeting with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah and a prominent voice in the opposition, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.
"We discussed the importance of strengthening sanctions against the Iranian regime and any other dictatorial regimes," he said on X, adding that they both condemned cooperation between Russia and Iran.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
