Zelenskiy says he visited joint Ukrainian-German drone production
Global Banking & Finance Review®
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visited a Ukrainian-German drone production facility, celebrating the first jointly made attack drone and plans for more ventures.
KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had visited a joint Ukrainian-German drone production facility and received the first jointly made attack drone.
"Ukraine has long worked to open coproduction lines in Europe. And today — this line is operational. First in Germany. This is a real result. Overall, by the end of the year we will open 10 joint ventures producing Ukrainian drones," he said on X.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
