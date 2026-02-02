Zegna organic revenues up 4.6% in fourth quarter on strong Americas performance
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Zegna's Q4 revenues rose 4.6% due to strong Americas sales, while Greater China saw a 10% decline. Total revenues exceeded expectations.
MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Revenues at Ermenegildo Zegna rose 4.6% on an organic basis in the fourth quarter thanks to double-digit growth in the Americas, the Italian luxury group said on Monday.
The Greater China region remained weak, with organic revenues down 10%. Organic figures are calculated at constant exchange rates and exclude acquisitions and disposals.
Total revenues in the last three months of 2025 totalled 591 million euros ($701.40 million), above an analysts' consensus provided by Visible Alpha of 581 million euros.
