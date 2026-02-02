Equinor divests parts of its Argentina assets in $1.1 billion deal
Equinor has agreed to sell its onshore assets in Argentina's Vaca Muerta basin to Vista Energy for $1.1 billion, with payment split between cash and shares.
OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Monday it has agreed to sell its onshore business in Argentina's Vaca Muerta basin to Vista Energy for $1.1 billion, half paid in cash and the other in the form of Vista shares.
