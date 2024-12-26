World bank raises China’s GDP forecast for 2024, 2025

BankingWorld bank raises China’s GDP forecast for 2024, 2025
2024-12-26
(Reuters) – The World Bank on Thursday said it raised its forecasts for China’s gross domestic product growth for 2024 and 2025 to account for the effect of recent policy easing and near-term export strength.
China’s GDP growth is now expected at 4.9% in 2024 versus 4.8% that the group had earlier projected, the World Bank said.
Growth for 2025 is expected to fall to 4.5%, which is higher than the organization’s earlier forecast of 4.1%.
