Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Exclusive-Mexico central bank could weigh rate cut of 25 or 50 bps in February, deputy governor says
Banco de Mexico building facade with sculptures.

Published : 28 seconds ago, on

By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s central bank board could discuss a rate cut of either 25 basis points or 50 basis points in its next decision in February, Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath told Reuters, even as he warned of growing uncertainty regarding U.S. trade.

Heath stipulated that the final decision would depend on the conditions at the time of the meeting.

The monetary authority has been cutting rates by 25 basis points since kicking off an easing cycle earlier this year, but said last week it was open to larger cuts as inflation continues to slow.

But Heath warned that the possibility of tariffs on U.S. imports from Mexico has added uncertainty. In November, President-elect Donald Trump promised to apply a blanket 25% tariff on goods from Mexico if more action is not taken to curb the flow of drugs and migrants into the United States.

“If Trump doesn’t announce a major disruption (in his inauguration speech on) Jan. 20, if inflation is in line with projections and as long as there’s no unanticipated shock, discussion prior to the February decision could be between cutting the benchmark rate by 25 to 50 basis points,” Heath said in a written response to questions on Monday.

The 70-year-old economist added that the decision was dependent on other factors such as the economic outlook, ratings agencies’ perspectives and more information on services inflation, which has been sticky.

“Even if the discussion takes place, the larger adjustment is not a given,” Heath said.

But anything larger than a 50-basis-point cut from the current 10% rate would be “completely out of the question,” Heath said.

Even then, the decision from the board may not be unanimous, Heath said, as the other board members differ on the speed and size of rate cuts to bring inflation back within target.

With the current information, the benchmark rate ending 2025 between 8% and 8.5% is “reasonable,” Heath said, but warned a number of factors could influence that.

Analysts polled by the central bank expect the Mexican economy to grow just 1.12% next year, from around 1.6% this year. They see headline inflation closing 2025 at 3.8%, slowing from 4.37% at end-2024.

Heath attributed the expected slowdown to cautiousness from the private sector in the face of an uncertain and high-risk environment, as well as a tight fiscal policy with little wiggle room as the government works to rein in the deficit.

“However, as long as the sluggishness persists, the more likely it is that we’ll reach our inflation target in the time frame estimated,” he said. “That will lead us to continue lowering the rate until we reach a neutral stance.”

In 2026, if Mexico is not hit with any negative shocks, inflation should come to within 3%, the monetary stance should be neutral and the economy will be in full-throttle expansion, Heath said.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email.

Recent Post