Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wizz Air's CEO Jozsef Varadi has raised the budget carrier's growth projection for this fiscal year after cutting it two months ago, saying the company is adding Airbus SE jets and returning grounded planes to the skies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
The Hungary-based airline now expects 20% growth in capacity year-on-year in 2026.
Wizz Air did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Capacity growth refers to the increase in the ability of a company, such as an airline, to transport more passengers or cargo. It is often measured as a percentage increase in available seats or freight capacity over a specific period.
Airbus deliveries refer to the process of Airbus, a major aircraft manufacturer, supplying completed aircraft to airlines. These deliveries are crucial for airlines to expand their fleets and improve operational capacity.
A budget carrier, or low-cost airline, is an airline that offers lower fares and fewer amenities compared to traditional airlines. They often operate with a no-frills service model to keep costs low.
Market adjustment refers to changes made by companies in response to shifts in market conditions, such as demand fluctuations or competitive pressures. This can involve altering pricing, capacity, or service offerings.
A grounded plane is an aircraft that is not in operation, often due to maintenance, safety concerns, or regulatory issues. Grounding can significantly affect an airline's capacity and revenue.
Explore more articles in the Finance category