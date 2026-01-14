Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs said on Wednesday it is supporting the candidacy of Latvia's Martins Kazaks and Portugal's Mario Centeno to become the European Central Bank's next vice president.
While Parliament has a role in the selection process, the eventual nomination will be made on Monday by euro zone finance ministers, who could ultimately opt for another candidate from a list of six.
ECB watchers have so far considered Finland's Olli Rehn as the candidate to beat, while also giving Kazaks and Croatia's Boris Vujcic good odds.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing yb Timothy Heritage)
