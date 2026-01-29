Wizz Air Faces Third-Quarter Loss Amid Rising Maintenance Expenses

Wizz Air's Financial Performance

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wizz Air on Thursday reported a third-quarter operating loss in line with analyst expectations, after recently lifting its growth forecast on the back of additional Airbus deliveries and the return of grounded aircraft.

Wizz Air has struggled to recover its share price and profits as it continues to contend with ongoing groundings tied to RTX-owned Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

"We are steadily recovering from the engine related aircraft grounding and in the next fiscal year we are targeting to have an average of 20-25 aircraft on the ground due to powdered metal issues," said Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi in a statement.

Operating Loss Overview

Wizz Air reported an operating loss of 123.9 million euros ($148.48 million) compared to the previous corresponding quarter's loss of 75.9 million euros.

Analysts polled by LSEG had projected a loss of 137.95 million euros.

Impact of Maintenance Costs

The wider loss than last year was tied to a "previously guided higher depreciation charge" on older aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

Still, Varadi said the company was expecting higher total unit costs over the previous financial year "as we forecast...(higher) maintenance costs due to inflationary pressures, partly reflecting the uncertainty around Pratt & Whitney’s engine redeliveries from shop visits and higher depreciation costs related to the retirement schedule of the A320ceo family.”

($1 = 0.8344 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in London and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Louise Heavens)