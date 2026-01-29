Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
In 2025, Norway's sovereign wealth fund earned $247 billion, marking a 15.1% return. The success was reported by Norges Bank Investment Management.
OSLO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund earned a return on investment in 2025 of 15.1%, or 2.36 trillion crowns ($247.42 billion), Norges Bank Investment Management said on Thursday.
($1 = 9.5385 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
A sovereign wealth fund is a state-owned investment fund that invests in various assets to generate returns for the country's economy.
Investment return refers to the gain or loss made on an investment over a specific period, expressed as a percentage of the initial investment.
A currency exchange rate is the value of one currency in relation to another, determining how much of one currency can be exchanged for another.
Explore more articles in the Finance category