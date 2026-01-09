Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A winter storm passing over northern Europe on Friday forced Volkswagen to close one of its plants for the day and interrupted production of its Golf model, the company said.
The German carmaker cancelled the late shift on its assembly line for the Golf in Wolfsburg after production initially started the day as planned, a spokesperson told Reuters.
"The supply of parts has been cut off," the spokesperson said.
Volkswagen's Emden plant in north-west Germany, where it manufactures the ID.4 and ID.7 models, remained closed on Friday due to the harsh weather conditions.
Other German sites were either operating as normal or remained closed for the winter break, with production expected to return to full capacity on Monday, the spokesperson said.
Storm Goretti brought heavy snowfall and severe winds to Britain on Thursday before moving eastwards. In snowbound Germany, one official said it was one of the most severe weather events in the region in recent years.
(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
