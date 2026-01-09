China's Zeekr brand to enter more European markets, considering hybrid models...

By Giulio Piovaccari

BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Premium Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr will expand into more European markets in 2026, including France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain and is considering launching extended-range plug-in hybrids in the region, an executive said on Friday.

"When we look at the European consumer demand, the plug-in hybrid segment still ... has a high share," Lothar Schupet, Zeekr's acting head of European operations told Reuters at the Brussels car show.

Schupet added that the unit of China's Geely is investigating consumer demand for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and will reach a decision in a few months.

Selling PHEV models would help Zeekr avoid European Union tariffs on Chinese-made fully-electric cars. In December, the EU backed off its effective 2035 ban on fossil-fuel cars, which means PHEVs - which have a combustion engine but can drive some distance on battery power - can be sold in Europe for longer than previously expected.

Zeekr currently sells in 12 European markets and launched in Germany in December - and in some markets sells directly to consumers. As well as adding new major markets, Zeekr will also more than triple its European dealer network to around 100 dealers this year from 30 now, Schupet said.

Geely took Zeekr private last year. In China Zeekr is often viewed as Geely's best asset because of its high premium EV sales. The company has already launched plug-in hybrid versions of some models in the Chinese market, the world's largest.

The brand launched in Europe just over two years ago and so far has had modest sales, but Schupet said Zeekr aims to grow and become "a major player in the premium segment for sustainable mobility."

(Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Nick Carey, Editing by Louise Heavens)