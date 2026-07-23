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The Business Shift That Rewards Preparation More Than Prediction

For generations, business planning has been built around forecasts.

For generations, business planning has been built around forecasts.

Companies estimate future demand, predict revenue, model costs and allocate resources according to what leaders believe is most likely to happen. Forecasting remains necessary. Budgets, investment decisions and workforce plans cannot be created without some view of the future.

However, the value of a forecast has limits.

Markets can develop differently from expectations. Customers may change their priorities. A new technology may mature faster or more slowly than anticipated. Suppliers can experience delays, while investment costs, competitive conditions and workforce requirements can shift unexpectedly.

The business advantage is therefore moving away from the ability to predict one future perfectly and toward the ability to prepare for several plausible futures.

This does not mean companies should stop forecasting. It means forecasts should be treated as decision tools rather than promises of certainty.

Prepared organizations ask more useful questions. What would happen if demand increased faster than expected? How would the company respond if a critical system became unavailable? Which investments should continue during a temporary slowdown? What resources would be required if a new product gained momentum earlier than planned?

Scenario planning shifts attention from identifying one supposedly correct future to preparing for multiple possible outcomes. Deloitte describes this approach as a way for finance leaders to understand how different scenarios could affect performance, enabling more agile decisions and stronger organizational resilience. (Deloitte)

In this environment, preparation is becoming more valuable than prediction because it creates options. Companies cannot control every external development, but they can improve their ability to recognize change, absorb pressure and respond constructively.

Forecasting Is Useful, but It Is Not Certainty

Forecasts often appear precise because they include detailed assumptions, percentages and financial projections. That precision can create a false sense of confidence.

A forecast is ultimately an informed estimate based on information available at a particular time. Its value depends on the quality of the data, the assumptions used and the stability of the surrounding environment.

The danger arises when organizations begin treating the central forecast as the only credible outcome.

Budgets become fixed around one expectation. Hiring plans assume demand will arrive at a particular time. Capital projects are evaluated using one set of costs and returns. When actual conditions differ, leaders may initially wait for performance to return to the plan rather than reassessing the plan itself.

Prepared businesses use forecasts differently.

They distinguish between:

what is known;

what is estimated;

which assumptions matter most;

what could cause those assumptions to change; and

which indicators would signal the need for action.

This approach makes the planning process more realistic. Instead of judging the organization solely on whether it predicted the future correctly, leaders evaluate whether it identified important possibilities and created suitable responses.

Scenario Planning Converts Uncertainty Into Decisions

Scenario planning is not an exercise in imagining every possible event. Its purpose is to identify a manageable number of plausible situations that would materially affect the business.

A company might create three financial scenarios:

a base case in which demand remains broadly stable;

an upside case in which adoption or customer activity accelerates; and

a downside case involving slower revenue, higher costs or delayed investment returns.

The value comes from deciding what the company would do under each scenario.

Management may determine which costs are genuinely flexible, which investments must be protected and which operational indicators should trigger a change in direction. The company can also identify actions that make sense across all scenarios, such as improving data quality or reducing dependency on one supplier.

Deloitte’s research into organizational resilience found that strategic risk oversight and scenario planning were the areas where 71% of surveyed board and executive respondents believed board oversight could contribute most strongly to resilience. The research also found increasing collaboration between boards and executive teams on strategy development and scenario planning. (Deloitte Insights)

Scenario planning therefore improves more than forecasting. It creates a shared language through which boards, executives and operational teams can discuss uncertainty and agree on practical responses.

Preparation Reduces Decision Time

Unexpected events can create pressure because companies must understand the situation, collect information, evaluate options and obtain approval before taking action.

Preparation shortens this process.

When alternative outcomes have already been considered, the organization does not need to begin from zero. Leaders can compare current developments with the scenarios they have examined and activate responses that have already been discussed.

This is particularly useful when decisions involve:

liquidity;

capital expenditure;

staffing;

supplier capacity;

customer communication;

technology continuity; and

operational priorities.

Prepared businesses establish decision thresholds in advance.

For example, a company may decide that if cash collection falls below a defined level, discretionary expenditure will be reviewed. If customer demand exceeds a certain threshold, additional capacity will be activated. If an important supplier experiences repeated delays, approved alternatives will be engaged.

These triggers reduce hesitation and make decisions less dependent on emotion during periods of pressure.

Preparation does not eliminate the need for judgment. It gives judgment a stronger foundation.

Financial Flexibility Creates Strategic Options

One of the most valuable forms of business preparation is financial flexibility.

Companies with healthy liquidity, manageable financial commitments and clear cash-flow visibility possess more choices when conditions change. They may be able to continue investing, recruit specialist talent, support customers or acquire valuable assets while less-prepared competitors are forced to concentrate on immediate financial pressures.

Financial preparedness includes:

regular cash-flow forecasting;

visibility into working capital;

realistic debt planning;

staged investment commitments;

clearly identified discretionary expenditure;

customer and revenue concentration analysis; and

contingency funding arrangements.

The objective is not to accumulate capital without using it. It is to ensure that investment does not reduce the organization’s ability to respond to changing circumstances.

McKinsey identifies financial resilience as one of four important dimensions that can help organizations remain focused and effective during uncertainty, alongside operational, organizational and external resilience. The firm argues that deliberately developing these dimensions can help companies emerge stronger and better positioned to pursue new opportunities. (McKinsey & Company)

Financial flexibility turns preparation into commercial capacity. It allows businesses to act when an opportunity appears rather than waiting until financing can be arranged.

Operational Resilience Protects the Customer Promise

Preparedness becomes visible when something important does not work as expected.

A system may become unavailable. A supplier may experience delays. A building may be inaccessible, or a key team may be unable to operate normally. The organization’s response will depend on whether it understands the services that matter most and the resources required to deliver them.

Operational resilience focuses on maintaining critical business services during disruption.

PwC describes this capability as the ability to continue delivering an organization’s most important services by mapping their dependencies across technology, people, third parties and premises, while integrating business continuity, crisis management, cyber resilience and related disciplines. (PwC)

This end-to-end perspective is essential.

A business service may depend on several systems, external providers, specialist employees and information sources. Examining each department independently can leave important connections hidden.

Prepared companies identify:

which services are critical;

how long an interruption can be tolerated;

which systems and suppliers support delivery;

what alternatives are available;

who has authority during an incident; and

how customers will be informed.

Operational preparation protects more than continuity. It preserves trust.

Customers may accept that unexpected problems occur, but they expect businesses to respond clearly, restore service and fulfil important commitments.

Supply-Chain Preparation Requires Balance

Supply-chain preparation is frequently associated with holding more inventory or replacing international suppliers with local ones. These measures may be appropriate in certain situations, but resilience requires a more balanced approach.

The OECD has emphasized that simply relocating all production domestically could weaken growth and reduce, rather than improve, resilience. Its research instead highlights the importance of strengthening and diversifying supply chains while considering the performance of the system as a whole. (OECD)

Prepared companies examine their supply chains according to commercial importance.

They ask:

Which materials or services have no practical substitute?

Where is the company dependent on a single supplier?

How quickly could an alternative be approved?

Which suppliers possess their own continuity arrangements?

Where would additional inventory be commercially justified?

How visible are delays beyond the company’s direct suppliers?

Not every dependency requires duplication. Excessive redundancy can increase costs and reduce competitiveness.

The objective is to invest selectively in the areas where disruption would have the greatest effect on customers, revenue or regulatory obligations.

Adaptable Employees Turn Plans Into Action

Preparation cannot exist only in documents.

Employees must understand the company’s priorities, possess appropriate skills and feel authorized to respond when circumstances change.

A resilient workforce combines clear direction with adaptability.

McKinsey identifies resilience and adaptability as complementary capabilities. Resilience includes learning from experience and executing change, while adaptability involves approaching uncertainty with an open mindset and thinking flexibly as new problems arise. (McKinsey & Company)

Businesses can strengthen workforce preparedness through:

cross-training;

succession planning;

documented critical processes;

leadership development;

scenario exercises;

clear escalation routes; and

greater exposure to different business functions.

Cross-training is particularly valuable where important activities depend on a small number of individuals. It reduces operational concentration while broadening employee capability.

Prepared organizations also create psychological safety. Employees should feel able to communicate emerging problems without fearing that early warnings will be interpreted as failure.

A company that suppresses uncomfortable information may appear stable while becoming less prepared.

Reliable Data Improves Early Recognition

Preparation depends on knowing when circumstances are changing.

Businesses require timely financial, operational and customer information to distinguish a temporary variation from a development requiring action.

Useful early indicators may include:

changes in customer enquiries;

payment delays;

falling conversion rates;

rising service requests;

supplier lead times;

employee turnover;

system performance;

inventory movements; and

changes in project delivery.

Prepared organizations connect these indicators to their scenarios and decision triggers.

Technology can improve this capability through integrated reporting, automated monitoring and real-time dashboards. PwC’s work on modern operational-resilience platforms highlights end-to-end visibility, automated scenario testing, integrated data and proactive monitoring as important capabilities for identifying issues and supporting faster responses. (PwC)

However, more data does not automatically create better preparation.

Measures must be relevant, consistently defined and connected to clear ownership. Otherwise, leaders may receive a high volume of information without understanding what action should follow.

Governance Makes Preparation an Ongoing Capability

Preparedness should not depend entirely on individual leaders remembering to consider risk.

Boards and executive teams need regular structures for reviewing scenarios, dependencies and organizational readiness.

Good governance supports preparation by clarifying:

which risks require board oversight;

which scenarios should be tested;

how frequently plans should be reviewed;

who owns business continuity;

what information should be escalated; and

how investment in resilience will be evaluated.

Deloitte notes that effective scenario planning can help boards guide organizations through crises, support agile decision-making and strengthen long-term resilience. (Deloitte)

Board involvement is especially valuable because preparation often involves trade-offs.

Redundancy, financial reserves, employee training and technology resilience require investment. Their benefits may not be visible during normal operations. Boards can help ensure that short-term cost objectives do not remove capabilities required for long-term continuity.

Governance also protects against the opposite risk: spending excessively on every imaginable threat.

Preparedness should be proportionate to the likelihood and potential impact of different scenarios.

Prepared Companies Protect the Core and Preserve Opportunity

Business preparation is sometimes interpreted as a defensive activity.

In practice, it can support growth.

A company that has mapped its critical operations, maintained financial flexibility and developed adaptable teams can pursue new opportunities with greater confidence. It understands which commitments it can make and how much pressure the operating model can tolerate.

McKinsey defines resilience as the capacity to withstand unpredictable change and emerge stronger. Its research into organizational resilience emphasizes empowered teams, adaptable structures and feedback systems that help companies respond effectively to new and imperfect information. (McKinsey & Company)

Preparedness therefore protects the core business while preserving the ability to invest.

During changing conditions, prepared companies may be able to:

serve customers whose existing suppliers are struggling;

recruit experienced employees;

negotiate improved commercial arrangements;

accelerate valuable technology projects;

launch products addressing newly visible needs; and

form partnerships that were previously unavailable.

The advantage comes from readiness, not from predicting the exact opportunity in advance.

Stress Testing Makes Plans More Credible

A plan that has never been tested may contain assumptions that fail during a real event.

Prepared organizations conduct exercises to identify these weaknesses before they matter.

Stress tests may examine:

a sudden reduction in revenue;

loss of access to a critical system;

unavailability of a major supplier;

rapid growth in customer demand;

the absence of key employees;

delayed customer payments; or

failure of an important operational location.

PwC argues that preventative controls are important but insufficient. Organizations should also prepare for severe yet plausible scenarios and understand critical service delivery across functional boundaries. (PwC)

Testing should produce practical improvements.

The company may discover that contact information is outdated, decision authority is unclear or backup systems cannot support the expected volume. These findings make the exercise valuable.

A successful test is not one in which everything appears perfect. It is one that identifies weaknesses while they can still be corrected.

Preparation Should Include Upside Scenarios

Scenario planning often focuses on risk. Businesses consider what they would do if revenue declined, costs increased or operations were disrupted.

Preparation should also cover positive developments.

Rapid growth can create serious pressure if a company is not ready to fulfil demand. Service quality may decline, employees may become overloaded and cash flow may tighten as the business funds expansion before collecting revenue.

Upside preparation considers:

additional staffing capacity;

supplier scalability;

technology performance;

working-capital requirements;

customer onboarding;

quality control; and

management capability.

This approach ensures that opportunities do not become operational problems.

A company prepared only for negative scenarios may protect itself effectively but remain unable to capitalize when favourable conditions emerge.

How Businesses Can Shift From Prediction to Preparation

Companies can make this transition through a practical sequence of actions.

Identify critical assumptions

Determine which expectations have the greatest influence on revenue, costs, liquidity and operations.

Develop a limited number of scenarios

Create plausible base, upside and downside cases rather than attempting to model every possibility.

Define decision triggers

Agree on the indicators and thresholds that will prompt action.

Protect financial flexibility

Maintain clear cash-flow visibility and avoid commitments that remove all strategic options.

Map critical services

Understand the people, systems, suppliers and locations required to fulfil essential customer commitments.

Test plans regularly

Use scenario exercises to identify weaknesses in communication, authority and operational alternatives.

Build workforce adaptability

Cross-train employees and ensure important knowledge is not concentrated in one individual or team.

Review supply dependencies

Prioritize resilience investment according to commercial impact rather than attempting to duplicate everything.

Include upside preparation

Ensure the business can scale reliably when demand or opportunity grows faster than expected.

Update plans as evidence changes

Preparedness is a continuous capability, not an annual document.

Measuring Business Preparedness

Businesses can evaluate preparedness through indicators such as:

liquidity headroom;

forecast range rather than one-point accuracy;

time required to activate contingency plans;

recovery performance during exercises;

supplier concentration;

percentage of critical roles with suitable backup;

system recovery capability;

speed of decision-making;

employee understanding of escalation procedures;

number of unresolved resilience weaknesses; and

capacity available under upside scenarios.

No company can prepare for every event.

The objective is to understand which capabilities would be valuable across several different circumstances and invest accordingly.

Conclusion

Prediction will remain part of business planning, but it is no longer sufficient.

Forecasts provide direction. Preparation creates options.

The most resilient organizations do not assume they can identify exactly what will happen. They determine which possibilities matter, what signs would indicate change and how the company should respond.

They maintain financial flexibility, understand their critical operations and develop employees who can act under unfamiliar conditions. They test important plans, examine supply-chain dependencies and include both downside and upside possibilities in their thinking.

This preparation creates a quieter form of competitive advantage.

It reduces decision time, protects customer commitments and allows companies to continue investing when circumstances shift. It also helps organizations pursue opportunities that could not have been identified with precision in advance.

The companies most likely to succeed will not always be those with the most accurate forecasts.

They will be those that build the capabilities required to perform across a range of plausible futures.

The future may remain difficult to predict. Increasingly, businesses do not need perfect prediction to succeed.

They need disciplined preparation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is preparation more valuable than prediction in business?

Prediction relies on one expected version of the future. Preparation considers several plausible outcomes and gives a company practical options for responding when actual conditions differ from expectations.

What is business scenario planning?

Scenario planning is the process of examining multiple plausible future conditions and deciding how the organization would respond under each one.

How does preparation improve business resilience?

Preparation improves resilience by strengthening financial flexibility, operational continuity, supply-chain visibility, workforce capability and decision-making before pressure occurs.

Does scenario planning replace forecasting?

No. Forecasting remains important for budgeting and investment. Scenario planning complements it by examining alternative outcomes and identifying the assumptions that could change.

What is operational resilience?

Operational resilience is the ability to continue delivering critical business services during disruption by understanding and managing dependencies involving people, technology, suppliers and facilities.

How can a company prepare financially?

Companies can improve financial preparedness through cash-flow forecasting, working-capital visibility, manageable commitments, contingency finance and staged investment decisions.

Why should businesses prepare for positive scenarios?

Rapid growth can place pressure on cash, employees, suppliers and technology. Upside planning helps companies scale without weakening quality or customer service.

How can companies test their preparedness?

Businesses can conduct exercises involving severe but plausible situations, such as system failure, supplier disruption, revenue pressure or unexpectedly rapid demand.

References

Deloitte – Resilience Redefined: Building Resilience Through Scenario Planning

https://www.deloitte.com/middle-east/en/services/consulting/perspectives/building-resilience-through-scenario-planning.html Deloitte Insights – Building Organizational Resilience

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/building-organizational-resilience.html McKinsey & Company – Raising the Resilience of Your Organization

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/raising-the-resilience-of-your-organization McKinsey & Company – How to Remain Resilient, Focused and Effective in Uncertain Times

https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/mckinsey-guide-to-navigating-the-new-world-of-work/how-to-remain-resilient-focused-and-effective-in-uncertain-times McKinsey & Company – Developing a Resilient, Adaptable Workforce for an Uncertain Future

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/developing-a-resilient-adaptable-workforce-for-an-uncertain-future PwC – Business Resilience

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/crisis-solutions/business-resilience.html PwC – Building Resilience for Severe but Plausible Scenarios

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/crisis-solutions/building-resilience-for-severe-but-plausible-scenarios.html PwC – Modernising Operational Resilience

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/crisis-solutions/modernising-operational-resilience.html Deloitte – Crisis Management and Scenario Planning for Boards

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/programs/center-for-board-effectiveness/articles/cbe-nacd-crisis-management.html OECD – Strengthening and Diversifying Supply Chains

https://www.oecd.org/en/about/news/press-releases/2025/06/elevated-risks-require-co-ordinated-efforts-to-strengthen-supply-chains-oecd-evidence-shows.html OECD – Promoting Resilience and Preparedness in Supply Chains

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/promoting-resilience-and-preparedness-in-supply-chains_be692d01-en.html

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