I remember being advised as a young adult to “read the fine print” before signing a contract. I quickly became lost in terms I didn’t understand — and I would inevitably sign each document without fully knowing what it meant, just like70% of other consumers.

It’s tougher for businesses like banks to stay on top of the countless contracts they issue and receive. Yes, they have people to manage those contracts, but people have limits. AI doesn’t.

AI has evolved to the point that it can be trained to not just find keywords in a contract but also understand contracts based on nuanced contexts. Unsurprisingly, banks have been some of the first organizations to show great interest in this AI capability, now called “contract intelligence”.

Unearthing Meaning Within Legally Binding Agreements

To understand contract intelligence, picture your standard car loan documents. You’re probably signing off on plenty of clauses that you don’t realize exist. But what’s fascinating is that the car loan issuer might not realize the clauses are in the documents, either. Accordingly, you’re both in the dark and not gaining any benefits.

For instance, let’s say that your loan paperwork gives the loan issuer the right to raise interest rates under certain conditions. That’s a nice loophole that the issuer might want to enact, but might miss over time. Alternatively, the contract may allow you to pay off your loan early without a penalty. In that case, you could potentially save money in the future.

AI-fueled contract intelligence software can ensure that neither you nor your lender loses sight of those advantages. The software can alert the lender when conditions are appropriate for an interest rate increase or remind you that you’re nearing your payoff.

This is a simple example, but it shows how jam-packed contracts can be with vital information that ends up getting lost in the daily shuffle of paperwork.

Contract Intelligence in the Financial Services Sector

Among financial institutions, being able to gain real-time insights into all active contracts can be a huge boon to the bottom line. Case in point,Hudson Technology Systems, a provider of AI-powered contract intelligence and document automation, notes that its customers — which includes banks — have leveraged AI contract intelligence to the tune of $2 billion annually.

At a more granular level, JP Morgan Chase has used contract intelligence to discern important information from legal agreements. According toGlobal Banking and Finance reporting, the move saved the financial institution 360,000 manpower hours each year.

Is it any wonder that banks have begun to make contract intelligence a core aspect of their tech stacks?

Yet contract intelligence isn’t just about helping banks grow fiscally. By adding contract intelligence into their AI architecture, banks can scale their operations quickly, securely, and predictably at an unprecedented rate thanks to other advantages that AI brings to the table.

1. Sophisticated and informed decision-making

The on-demand reports derived from contract intelligence can offer visibility beyond just the numbers for banks. AI can actually show the whole picture of one, 100, or one-million contracts in the moment, highlighting opportunities that leaders might otherwise have missed. Being better-informed can give a leader confidence to make bold decisions based on actual data, not just instinct.

2. Reduced risk and higher compliance

Another upside of contract intelligence comes from AI’s ability to identify all compliance expectations and issues related to a document. An AI product can be trained to find and record all compliance-related information in a contract. Once discovered, the AI can set up prompts to make certain it pings employees in advance of a possible compliance deadline. (As a side note, blockchain technology is also helping in this arena.)

3. Improved employee efficiency

Will actual human employees still need to be in the mix when it comes to contracts? Absolutely. However, they don’t have to be present during every contract signing. In many cases, contracts can move seamlessly between parties without the need for much (if any) human intervention. This frees up employees to focus on delivering improved customer service, as well as having the time to spend on more unusual situations.

4. Increased client experience

Many banks serve both people and businesses. Contract intelligence can be used for either side to give a powerfully positive client experience. However, it particularly excels in the commercial side of the house. For example, a product with generative AI components, such as an AI agent, can be taught to create unique, business-appropriate communications with corporate clients about their pending, existing, and past agreements. Again, this process allows for full transparency between all parties, as well as reduces the likelihood of mistakes or misunderstandings.

On a personal level, I’m excited to see how AI is making banking so advantageous for all involved stakeholders. I’m also thrilled that it can be the eyes that “read the fine print” for the rest of us.