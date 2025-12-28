Home > Finance > Lloyds to shut invoice factoring unit by year's end, FT reports
Lloyds to shut invoice factoring unit by year's end, FT reports

December 28, 2025

(Corrects headline to cut redundant words)

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, will close its invoice factoring service by the end of the year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

