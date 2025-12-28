Finance
Lloyds to shut invoice factoring unit by year's end, FT reports
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, will close its invoice factoring service by the end of the year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
