UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britian's financial regulator on Friday said that it has opened an investigation into troubled travel retailer WH Smith over concerns related to potential breaches of listing and disclosure rules.
The company had last month announced the exit of its CEO after accounting failures hit its profits.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
