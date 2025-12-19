Home > Finance > UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith
UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith

December 19, 2025

Dec ‌19 (Reuters) - Britian's ‍financial ‌regulator on Friday ⁠said ‌that it has opened ⁠an investigation into ​troubled travel retailer ‌WH Smith ⁠over concerns related to ​potential breaches of listing and disclosure rules.

The ​company ‍had ​last month announced the exit of its CEO after ⁠accounting failures hit ​its profits.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in ‌Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

