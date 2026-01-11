Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 11, 2026
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Travel retail group WH Smith is drawing up plans to find a new chairman amid a battle to restore investors' faith in the company, Sky News reported on Sunday.
The search for two new non-executive directors is expected to lead to the recruitment of a candidate capable of replacing Annette Court within about 18 months, Sky News said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Mihika Sharma in BengaluruEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
