Volkswagen says demand to determine if range extender introduced in Europe, US
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group said on Thursday that, from a technical standpoint, it has incorporated its range extender concept into its future Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) for electric cars.
"Whether and when this technology will be introduced in Europe and the U.S. depends on customer demand," it added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)
