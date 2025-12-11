Home > Finance > Belgium deputy PM: Russian frozen assets to be used for Ukraine loan
Belgium deputy PM: Russian frozen assets to be used for Ukraine loan

Posted on December 11, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian frozen assets will ‍have ‌to be used for Ukraine at some ⁠point, Belgium's ‌deputy prime minister Vincent Van Peteghem said on Thursday, added however Belgium "would not take ⁠any reckless compromises" before it agreed to any deal ​over this.

"At some point, these ‌frozen Russian assets ⁠will have to be used," he said ahead of a meeting of euro ​zone finance ministers.

The European Commission has proposed an unprecedented use of frozen Russian assets or international borrowing to ​raise ‍money which is ​urgently needed for Ukraine. The Commission and most EU countries prefer a "reparations loan" using Russian state assets immobilised in the EU due to Russia's invasion ⁠of Ukraine.

But Belgium, which holds most of the assets in ​the Euroclear securities depository, has raised a range of legal concerns, delaying a decision, which is now ‌expected to be taken on Dec 18.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

