Posted on January 12, 2026
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen saw a 4.9% decline in vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, tempered by lower demand in North America and China, the company said on Monday.
The company delivered 2,379,800 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 2,502,300 units the same period a year ago.
Deliveries both in China and North America fell 17.4%.
(Reporting by Amir Orusov; editing by Matthias Williams)
Vehicle delivery refers to the process of transporting a vehicle from the manufacturer or dealership to the customer. It includes logistics, scheduling, and ensuring the vehicle is in good condition upon arrival.
Market demand is the total quantity of a product that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices during a given period. It is influenced by factors like consumer preferences, income, and price.
A year-over-year comparison is a financial analysis that measures a company's performance in one period against the same period in the previous year. It helps identify trends and growth patterns.
A decline in deliveries indicates a decrease in the number of products shipped or sold over a specific period compared to a previous period. This can reflect changes in market demand or production issues.
The automotive industry encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. It includes companies involved in producing cars, trucks, and automotive parts.
