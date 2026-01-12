Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British technology minister Liz Kendall said on Monday she welcomed the media regulator Ofcom's investigation into X over sexualised imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot
"It is vital that Ofcom complete this investigation swiftly because the public – and most importantly the victims – will not accept any delay," Kendall said in a statement.
"The content created and shared using Grok in recent days has been deeply disturbing," adding that she would update parliament later on Monday.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Catarina Demony)
Ofcom is the UK's communications regulator, responsible for regulating television, radio, telecommunications, and postal services, ensuring that the public has access to a wide range of communication services.
Sexualised imagery refers to visual representations that depict individuals in a sexual manner, often raising concerns about objectification and the impact on societal norms and values.
A chatbot is a software application designed to simulate human conversation through text or voice interactions, often used in customer service to provide quick responses to inquiries.
